Car crashes into signpost on A11
PUBLISHED: 09:06 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 30 September 2020
Google Street View
Emergency services were called to the A11 after a car crashed into a signpost.
Firefighters and police went to the road near Snetterton at 7.10am on Wednesday, September 30.
The car, in the northbound carriageway, had crashed into the sign near the turn-off for Shropham.
Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham went to the scene and helped make it safe.
The driver of the car, a silver a hatchback, was not hurt.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.