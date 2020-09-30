Search

Advanced search

Car crashes into signpost on A11

PUBLISHED: 09:06 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 30 September 2020

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 near Snetterton. Pic: Google Street View.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 near Snetterton. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Emergency services were called to the A11 after a car crashed into a signpost.

Firefighters and police went to the road near Snetterton at 7.10am on Wednesday, September 30.

The car, in the northbound carriageway, had crashed into the sign near the turn-off for Shropham.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham went to the scene and helped make it safe.

The driver of the car, a silver a hatchback, was not hurt.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Neglect led to girl, five, being badly burned and boy, two, being malnourished

Two serious case reviews have shown how children were neglected. Picture posed by model. Pic: Getty Images/Stockphoto.

Beef from Norfolk’s first wagyu herd goes on sale

Worstead Estate has started selling wagyu meat, after starting to establish Norfolk's first herd of pedigree Wagyu beef cattle in 2016. Picture: James Rouse Photography

First residents move onto new north Norfolk estate

David Lawson, left, has become the first new affordable housing resident of a development off Holt Road in Edgefield. He is pictured with Michael Newey of Broadland Housing and Liz Ley of Wellington. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Forty independent school pupils isolating after coronavirus case confirmed

Langley School, in Loddon, has had its first positive coronavirus case. Picture: ANTONY KELLY