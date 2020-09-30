Car crashes into signpost on A11

Emergency services were called to the A11 after a car crashed into a signpost.

Firefighters and police went to the road near Snetterton at 7.10am on Wednesday, September 30.

The car, in the northbound carriageway, had crashed into the sign near the turn-off for Shropham.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Wymondham went to the scene and helped make it safe.

The driver of the car, a silver a hatchback, was not hurt.