Firefighters free two people after A11 crash

Emergency services were called to the A11 near Besthorpe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Two people were freed by firefighters after a crash on the A11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened near Besthorpe at just before 9.30am today (Wednesday, December 4).

A Nissan car and a Toyota lorry are believed to have been involved in the crash.

Fire crews from Attleborough, Wymondham, Hingham and Hethersett went to the scene.

They released two casualties into the care of the ambulance service.

The driver of the lorry was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended the scene.