Vehicles in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 at Besthorpe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11.

The crash, involving a Renault Twingo, happened close to Besthorpe at just before 1am on Wednesday (November 6).

Firefighters from Attleborough and Wymondham attended.

The crews made the scene and the car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, safe.

It is believed there were only minor injuries.