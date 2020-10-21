A11 blocked after car crashed into central reservation
PUBLISHED: 08:08 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 21 October 2020
Google Street View
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11.
Firefighters, police and ambulance went to the crash, near Snetterton, at just after 6.30am on Wednesday, October 21.
A lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked due to the crash, in which a Mercedes Vito had crashed into the central reservation.
Fire crews from East Harling, Attleborough and Wymondham went to the scene.
The vehicle was recovered and the road cleared at just after 7am.
Norfolk police said nobody was injured.
• Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.