A11 blocked after car crashed into central reservation

PUBLISHED: 08:08 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 21 October 2020

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11 near Snetterton. Pic: Google Street View.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A11.

Firefighters, police and ambulance went to the crash, near Snetterton, at just after 6.30am on Wednesday, October 21.

A lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked due to the crash, in which a Mercedes Vito had crashed into the central reservation.

Fire crews from East Harling, Attleborough and Wymondham went to the scene.

The vehicle was recovered and the road cleared at just after 7am.

Norfolk police said nobody was injured.

