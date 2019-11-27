Search

Two-vehicle crash at accident blackspot blocks main road

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 27 November 2019

Two people were injured after a crash on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Bawdeswell. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A main road was blocked following a two-vehicle collision at an infamous accident blackspot.

Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (November 26) afternoon, following reports of a crash on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Bawdeswell.

It happened near the junctions with the B1147 Dereham Road and B1145 Norwich Road, a blackspot where numerous motorists have died or been seriously injured in recent years.

Fire crews from Dereham and Earlham ensured and scene was safe and assisted the ambulance service, while police officers blocked the road from around 5.45pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said two patients were treated at the scene, before subsequently being taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for further care.

Firefighters were stood down just before 7pm and the road was later reopened to traffic.

