Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Casualty released by firefighters after crash

PUBLISHED: 18:21 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 17 August 2019

A casualty was treated by ambulance crews after a crash on the A10 near Hilgay. Pic: Google Maps.

A casualty was treated by ambulance crews after a crash on the A10 near Hilgay. Pic: Google Maps.

Google Maps

Firefighters freed a person from a vehicle after a crash.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the A10 Hilgay bypass, near Downham Market, at just before 5pm today (Saturday, August 17).

Firefighters from Downham Market and King's Lynn South used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a casualty who was trapped in their vehicle.

The casualty was then treated by ambulance crews, while firefighters made the scene safe.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

‘It was putrid’ - Norfolk Lidl removes fish from shelves

Colin Farrow said the smell of the sea bass was putrid. Picture: Colin Farrow

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

‘The first half was like a thunder storm’ - Farke proud of electric City after plotting 3-1 Newcastle triumph

Hat trick hero Teemu Pukki claimed the match ball at the end of Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s Premier League 3-1 win against Newcastle United

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal and completes his hat trick during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/08/2019

Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United: Pukki hat-trick fires Canaries to storming Premier League win

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki slotted his second against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City 3 Newcastle 1 – Pukki hat-trick leaves Magpies shell-shocked

Norwich City are hoping to build on a positive second half to their 4-1 loss at Liverpool on the opening night of the Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists