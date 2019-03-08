Casualty released by firefighters after crash
PUBLISHED: 18:21 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 17 August 2019
Firefighters freed a person from a vehicle after a crash.
Emergency services were called to the crash, on the A10 Hilgay bypass, near Downham Market, at just before 5pm today (Saturday, August 17).
Firefighters from Downham Market and King's Lynn South used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a casualty who was trapped in their vehicle.
The casualty was then treated by ambulance crews, while firefighters made the scene safe.
