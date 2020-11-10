Cyclist injured in crash with Fiat

A cyclist and Fiat were involved in a crash on Nursery Lane in South Wootton, near King's Lynn. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A cyclist was left with minor injuries after being involved in a collision.

The crash took place at around 8.10am on Friday, November 6, when a bike and Fiat car collided on Nursery Road in South Wootton, near King’s Lynn.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital for observation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact PC Daisy Riches at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting call number 52 of November 6.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.