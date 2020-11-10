Search

Advanced search

Cyclist injured in crash with Fiat

PUBLISHED: 17:17 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 10 November 2020

A cyclist and Fiat were involved in a crash on Nursery Lane in South Wootton, near King's Lynn. Picture: Google Street View

A cyclist and Fiat were involved in a crash on Nursery Lane in South Wootton, near King's Lynn. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A cyclist was left with minor injuries after being involved in a collision.

The crash took place at around 8.10am on Friday, November 6, when a bike and Fiat car collided on Nursery Road in South Wootton, near King’s Lynn.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital for observation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact PC Daisy Riches at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting call number 52 of November 6.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Doorman forced to quit after ‘colossal punch’ fractured eye socket

David Aslett's injuries after he was assaulted by Dean Read. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

UPDATES: Young Canaries take on Cheltenham in EFL Trophy group decider

Tyrese Omotoye scored a hat-trick as Norwich City U21s won 5-0 at Newport County in the EFL Trophy Picture: Focus Images/Focus Images

Staff and pupils isolating at two secondary schools

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove