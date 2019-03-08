Crash between ambulance and BMW in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:42 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 03 May 2019
Archant
An ambulance and a car were involved in a crash in Norwich this morning.
It happened at the junction on Aylsham Road, Mile Cross Lane, and Boundary Road and police were called at 10.22am.
A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said they were called to a crash between an ambulance and a BMW and the road was blocked.
However it was not thought there were any injuries and the road has now reopened.