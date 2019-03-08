Crash between ambulance and BMW in Norwich

A crash on Boundary Road on Friday morning. Photo: Archant Archant

An ambulance and a car were involved in a crash in Norwich this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at the junction on Aylsham Road, Mile Cross Lane, and Boundary Road and police were called at 10.22am.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said they were called to a crash between an ambulance and a BMW and the road was blocked.

However it was not thought there were any injuries and the road has now reopened.