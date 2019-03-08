Did you see collision near Aldi in which woman was hurt?
PUBLISHED: 14:21 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 19 August 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in King's Lynn.
It happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, August 13, near the traffic lights at Aldi on Queen Mary Road involving a grey Audi A4 and a pedestrian.
The female pedestrian suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Audi stopped at the scene.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident - particularly two women who were in a car behind the Audi who got out to help.
Anyone with information should call PC Maria Lambert at King's Lynn police on 101 quoting incident reference 345 of August 13.
