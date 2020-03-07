Two cars crash just off A47 and NDR

Two cars have crashed close to the busy A47 and Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Police were notified by the ambulance service at 3.07pm on Saturday, March 7, on the A1042 at the entrance of the park and ride facility at Postwick.

Emergency services remain on scene, but it is believed that no-one has any serious injuries.

The road is partially blocked and traffic is moving slowly, which could affect those travelling on the nearby A47 and NDR.

Recovery vehicles are yet to arrive at the scene.

The crash is expected to cause issues for the Park and Ride 5, Konectbus 5a and First 15/15A services, while the First X1 and X11 could also be impacted if tailbacks reach the A47.

