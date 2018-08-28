Police ask for witnesses after collision between car and several parked vehicles

Police were called after a crash on London Road South in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Archant

Enquiries are being made after a collision between a car and a number of parked vehicles in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called shortly before 2.50am this morning (January 31) to reports of a crash on London Road South in Lowestoft.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover a car had been in collision with several parked vehicles on the road.

Recovery of the car was arranged and Highways England were called to clear debris in the road. An ambulance was requested but later stood down.

Enquiries are now under way in order to establish the cause of the collision. Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 10 of January 31.