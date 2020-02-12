Search

Driver flees after crashing into garden fence

PUBLISHED: 14:40 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 12 February 2020

A driver fleed in their vehicle after crashing on Neatherd Road at the junction with Matsell Way in Dereham. Picture: Google Street View

A driver fleed in their vehicle after crashing on Neatherd Road at the junction with Matsell Way in Dereham. Picture: Google Street View

A driver escaped in their car after crashing into a garden fence in the early hours.

Police were called at around 1am on Wednesday, February 12, to reports a car had crashed on Neatherd Road in Dereham.

The collision is thought to have taken place near the junction with Matsell Way at 12.30am, half an hour before it was reported.

By the time police arrived, the driver had left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 12 of February 12.

