Crash at busy crossroads causes delays

PUBLISHED: 08:43 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 28 July 2020

A crash is cauing delays in Watton where the A1075 meets the B1108. Picture: Google Street View

A crash is cauing delays in Watton where the A1075 meets the B1108. Picture: Google Street View

A collision at a town’s busy crossroads is causing delays for drivers travelling in multiple directions.

Motorists hit traffic in Watton on Tuesday (July 28) morning following a crash involving two vehicles at around 8am.

The car and tipper van collided at the traffic lights where the B1108 Norwich Road/High Street meets the A1075 Thetford Road/Cadman Way.

Updates to follow.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.

