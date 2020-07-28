Crash at busy crossroads causes delays

A crash is cauing delays in Watton where the A1075 meets the B1108. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A collision at a town’s busy crossroads is causing delays for drivers travelling in multiple directions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists hit traffic in Watton on Tuesday (July 28) morning following a crash involving two vehicles at around 8am.

The car and tipper van collided at the traffic lights where the B1108 Norwich Road/High Street meets the A1075 Thetford Road/Cadman Way.

Updates to follow.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.