Crash at busy crossroads causes delays
PUBLISHED: 08:43 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 28 July 2020
Archant
A collision at a town’s busy crossroads is causing delays for drivers travelling in multiple directions.
Motorists hit traffic in Watton on Tuesday (July 28) morning following a crash involving two vehicles at around 8am.
The car and tipper van collided at the traffic lights where the B1108 Norwich Road/High Street meets the A1075 Thetford Road/Cadman Way.
Updates to follow.
