Person cut free in three-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 20:14 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:14 10 May 2019
A person was cut of a vehicle by firefighters after a crash in Ormesby St Margaret.
You may also want to watch:
Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash at 6.05pm on Friday, on Scratby Road, at the junction with California Road and Station Road.
Two ambulances, three fire crews, and the police were on the scene and a Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said they cut one person from a vehicle, while there was one further casualty.
Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Martham attended and made the scene and vehicles safe.