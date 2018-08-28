Crash near King’s Lynn leaves one vehicle on its side

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A two vehicle collision on the A149 has left one vehicle on its side. Police were called just after 3pm to reports of a two car crash on the A149 at Babingley.

Officers made the area safe, while an ambulance crew assisted two people with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the scene at around 3pm to reports of a two vehicle collision.

“The road is not blocked. Recovery has been called and we are at the scene waiting for them to arrive.”