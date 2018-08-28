Crash leaves car stuck in ditch and passengers trapped

A crash in Suffolk left a car stuck in a ditch and the driver and passenger trapped inside the vehicle.

The collision involving one car took place at 1.55pm on Sunday in Slugs Lane, Lowestoft.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Gorleston, North Lowestoft and South Lowestoft attended the scene to cut the driver and passenger free.

They have been taken to hospital for treatment.