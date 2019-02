Fire crews called to car upside down in ditch

Little Melton village sign. Picture: Bill Smith Copy: Celia Wigg For: EDP news / library EDP Pics ©2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 EDP pics © 2004

A car ended up upside down in a ditch in a crash in Little Melton this morning.

It happened around 8.15am on Braymeadow Lane and fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called.

The crews made the vehicle and scene safe and a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the crash was not serious.