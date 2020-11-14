Search

Emergency services called to crash in Heacham

PUBLISHED: 06:47 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 14 November 2020

Emergency services were called to a crash in Lamsey Lane, Heacham. Pic: Google Street View.

Emergency services were called to a crash in Lamsey Lane, Heacham. Pic: Google Street View.

Emergency services were called after a crash in west Norfolk.

Fire crews joined the ambulance service at the road traffic crash in Lamsey Lane, Heacham.

It happened at about 9.15pm on Friday (November 13).

Firefighters from Heacham, Hunstanton, Sandringham and King’s Lynn went to the scene.

The fire crews helped make the scene safe, while the vehicle occupants were released into the care of the ambulance service.

