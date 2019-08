Two people cut free after crash

Tower Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe. Photo: Google Google

Two people were cut free from vehicles after a crash in west Norfolk on Saturday night.

It happened around 10.45pm on Tower Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe.

Fire crews from Wells, Hunstanton, and Heacham rushed to the scene and used hydralic rescue equipment to free two people.