Road closed after crash between car and lorry

PUBLISHED: 12:40 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 04 September 2019

Blickling Road in Blickling. Pic: Google Street View.

Blickling Road in Blickling. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

A road was closed for almost two hours after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Blickling at 6.45am today (Wednesday, September 4).

It happened on Blickling Road, close to St Andrew's Church.

The ambulance service also attended.

Vehicles have been recovered and the road was reopened at just before 8.40am.

