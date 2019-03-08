Road closed after crash between car and lorry

Blickling Road in Blickling. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A road was closed for almost two hours after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Blickling at 6.45am today (Wednesday, September 4).

It happened on Blickling Road, close to St Andrew's Church.

The ambulance service also attended.

Vehicles have been recovered and the road was reopened at just before 8.40am.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.