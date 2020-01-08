Search

Air ambulance responds after man in 40s is injured in crash

PUBLISHED: 09:28 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 08 January 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following a crash in Great Yarmouth. Photo: EAAA

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust, police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 6.05pm on Friday, January 3 after the man was injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth.

The Anglia One helicopter was called to the scene, landing on the beach, as they assisted the EEAST team and police.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked to Great Yarmouth to assist EEAST and police with a man in his forties who was involved in a road traffic collision.

"Pilots Luke Morgan and Robin Newell landed the helicopter on the beach.

"Doctor Nicola Ebbs, critical care paramedic Neil Flowers and supervisor Doctor Victor Inyang assisted EEAST at the scene in assessing and treating the patient.

"The patient was then transferred to hospital by the road ambulance team for further treatment."

