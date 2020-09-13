Crash causes delays on the A47
PUBLISHED: 13:19 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 13 September 2020
Motorists are being asked to drive slowly following a collision on the A47 near King’s Lynn.
Police are currently on the scene of an incident on the A47 at Hardwick on the approach from Saddlebow.
Following the incident drivers are being asked to take care and drive slowly.
The collision is also causing traffic to build up on the busy road, for the latest traffic information visit the EDP Live Traffic Map.
More to follow.
