Four vehicle crash causes delays on A146

Police have been called to a four vehicle crash on the A146 at Thurton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A crash involving three cars and a van has partially blocked the A146 at Thurton.

We're currently at the scene of a four-vehicle crash on the #A146 at #Thurton - one lane is blocked and causing traffic delays. Please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 15, 2020

Police were called to reports of a four vehicle crash on the A146 near Thurton north of Loddon at 4pm on Wednesday July 15.

Following the incident one lane of the road has been blocked and police are asking motorists to find alternative routes to avoid delays.

The ambulance service has also been called to the incident, although no one is believed to have been seriously injured.

