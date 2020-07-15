Four vehicle crash causes delays on A146
PUBLISHED: 17:01 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 15 July 2020
Archant
A crash involving three cars and a van has partially blocked the A146 at Thurton.
Police were called to reports of a four vehicle crash on the A146 near Thurton north of Loddon at 4pm on Wednesday July 15.
Following the incident one lane of the road has been blocked and police are asking motorists to find alternative routes to avoid delays.
The ambulance service has also been called to the incident, although no one is believed to have been seriously injured.
For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.