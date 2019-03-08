Crash causes delays on the A10
PUBLISHED: 08:05 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 18 November 2019
A crash has blocked a busy road in west Norfolk.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the A10 near Setchey, following crash between two cars.
Police were called to the road at 7.20am following reports of a collision between a Vauxhall and a Ford Mondeo.
No one was injured in the crash.
At 8.15am officers remained at the scene, assisting the drivers and waiting for vehicle recovery.
Following the crash there are reports of delays and traffic slowing to 10mph.
