Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff Archant

A motorcyclist has received serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Norwich.

Police at the scene of the collision between a motorbike and a car just off Salhouse Road, Norwich. Image: Staff Police at the scene of the collision between a motorbike and a car just off Salhouse Road, Norwich. Image: Staff

Police were called to the Deloney Road junction with Salhouse Road at around 2.35pm following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the motorcyclist had received serious injuries in the crash.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and ambulance service were also called to the scene.

A neighbour, 65, said a woman was attending to the casualty for some time after her husband heard “a thud”.

“He was lying against the railings and there was a lady attending to him - she was with him for quite a while,” she said.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance, as well as the driver of the car.

“There was a lady driver taken away to hospital as well,” said the neighbour. “I think she was walking about and feel to the floor, so it was probably the shock.

“Hopefully the poor lad is okay.”

More to follow.