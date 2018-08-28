Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash
PUBLISHED: 16:38 27 December 2018
A motorcyclist has received serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Norwich.
Police were called to the Deloney Road junction with Salhouse Road at around 2.35pm following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the motorcyclist had received serious injuries in the crash.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance and ambulance service were also called to the scene.
A neighbour, 65, said a woman was attending to the casualty for some time after her husband heard “a thud”.
“He was lying against the railings and there was a lady attending to him - she was with him for quite a while,” she said.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance, as well as the driver of the car.
“There was a lady driver taken away to hospital as well,” said the neighbour. “I think she was walking about and feel to the floor, so it was probably the shock.
“Hopefully the poor lad is okay.”
