Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass Archant

Motorists are facing long delays on the A47 around King's Lynn following a crash earlier this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police said the road is shut in both directions between the Saddlebow roundabout and the Hardwick roundabout.

It is believed the serious collision, which happened at about 6am, involved a lorry and a cyclist.

It is likely to remain shut for "some time."

It comes hours after a man in his 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a mobility scooter and a car.

Yesterday's incident occurred close to the Hardwick roundabout.

This morning drivers face delays of at least 40 minutes - but the length of time is expected to get much longer during rush hour.

You may also want to watch:

The crash is having a big knock-on effect in Lynn.

The Southgate roundabout becoming busier as traffic is diverted from the scene.

Motorists heading in the Swaffham direction are being diverted off at the Pullover roundabout and taken on the Wisbech road towards Southgates.

Fire crews from King's Lynn North and South were sent to the scene to assist police and ambulance service.

Two engines are currently on the scene.

Police asked people to avoid the area where possible.

For more updates visit our live travel map.

More to follow.