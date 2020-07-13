Search

Advanced search

Part of A47 closed after seven vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 15:29 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 13 July 2020

The A47 was closed after a collision involving seven cars near Chalk Farm Picture: Google

The A47 was closed after a collision involving seven cars near Chalk Farm Picture: Google

Archant

Part of a busy A-road was closed after a collision involving seven vehicles.

Police were called to reports of a crash on the A47 near Chalk Farm at Narborough, near Swaffham, just before 10.15am today.

The road was closed between Narborough and the nearby roundabout where it meets the A1122 Downham Market Road has now reopened.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the A47 near Narborough this morning following reports that seven vehicles had been involved in a road traffic collision.

“A number of people were assessed at the scene. None required ambulance transport.”

Firefighters were also called out to help make the scene safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Confusion for Bertrams staff as assets bought out

The assets of Bertrams Trading have been bought by The Little Company. Picture: Archant

Man denies causing death of sportsman by dangerous driving

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC