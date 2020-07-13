Part of A47 closed after seven vehicle crash

The A47 was closed after a collision involving seven cars near Chalk Farm Picture: Google Archant

Part of a busy A-road was closed after a collision involving seven vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a crash on the A47 near Chalk Farm at Narborough, near Swaffham, just before 10.15am today.

The road was closed between Narborough and the nearby roundabout where it meets the A1122 Downham Market Road has now reopened.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the A47 near Narborough this morning following reports that seven vehicles had been involved in a road traffic collision.

“A number of people were assessed at the scene. None required ambulance transport.”

Firefighters were also called out to help make the scene safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.