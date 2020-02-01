A11 closed after crash

A crash is causing long delays on A11 at Snetterton. Picture Corben Creasey. Archant

Both lanes of the A11 have been closed after a collision.

Police are on the scene on the crash, which is close to the junction with the B1111 at Larling, near Snetterton.

They say debris is being cleared from the carriageway. Long tailbacks are building up. But the road is expected to reopen shortly.

