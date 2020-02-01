Search

A11 closed after crash

PUBLISHED: 13:35 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 01 February 2020

A crash is causing long delays on A11 at Snetterton. Picture Corben Creasey.

A crash is causing long delays on A11 at Snetterton. Picture Corben Creasey.

Archant

Both lanes of the A11 have been closed after a collision.

Police are on the scene on the crash, which is close to the junction with the B1111 at Larling, near Snetterton.

They say debris is being cleared from the carriageway. Long tailbacks are building up. But the road is expected to reopen shortly.

For the latest on the region's roads, see our live traffic map.



