Crash causes delays on busy Thickthorn roundabout
PUBLISHED: 09:58 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 09 January 2020
Archant
Motorists are being warned to expect delays following a collision on a busy roundabout.
Norfolk Police were called to the Thickthorn roundabout at around 9am this morning (Thursday January 9) following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.
One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a lorry.
The collision is causing delays on the A11 Wymondham approach to the roundabout and on the junction itself.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the collision is understood to be damage only.
