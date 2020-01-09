Search

Crash causes delays on busy Thickthorn roundabout

PUBLISHED: 09:58 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 09 January 2020

Motorists are being warned to expect delays following a collision on the Thickthorn roundabout. Picture: EDP24 LiveTraffic Map

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays following a collision on a busy roundabout.

Norfolk Police were called to the Thickthorn roundabout at around 9am this morning (Thursday January 9) following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a lorry.

The collision is causing delays on the A11 Wymondham approach to the roundabout and on the junction itself.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the collision is understood to be damage only.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.

