Crash causes delays on busy Thickthorn roundabout

Norfolk Police were called to the Thickthorn roundabout at around 9am this morning (Thursday January 9) following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a lorry.

The collision is causing delays on the A11 Wymondham approach to the roundabout and on the junction itself.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the collision is understood to be damage only.

