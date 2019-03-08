Woman cut free by firefighters after crash

Intwood Road in Cringleford. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A woman had to be cut out of a vehicle after a crash.

Emergency services were called to Intwood Road in Cringleford at about 12.45pm today (Saturday, August 17).

There had been a crash between a car and a pick-up truck.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service went to the scene.

Firefighters from Earlham and Carrow attended and cut a woman who was hurt free from one of the vehicles.

She was cut out of the vehicle as a precaution, but it is understood her injuries were not serious.

The road was blocked while emergency services carried out their work.

That led Konectbus to suspend its 50A service.