Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman cut free by firefighters after crash

PUBLISHED: 15:40 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 17 August 2019

Intwood Road in Cringleford. Pic: Google Street View.

Intwood Road in Cringleford. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

A woman had to be cut out of a vehicle after a crash.

Emergency services were called to Intwood Road in Cringleford at about 12.45pm today (Saturday, August 17).

There had been a crash between a car and a pick-up truck.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service went to the scene.

Firefighters from Earlham and Carrow attended and cut a woman who was hurt free from one of the vehicles.

She was cut out of the vehicle as a precaution, but it is understood her injuries were not serious.

The road was blocked while emergency services carried out their work.

That led Konectbus to suspend its 50A service.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

‘It was putrid’ - Norfolk Lidl removes fish from shelves

Colin Farrow said the smell of the sea bass was putrid. Picture: Colin Farrow

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Newcastle – Premier League football returns to Carrow Road

Norwich City are hoping to build on a positive second half to their 4-1 loss at Liverpool on the opening night of the Premier League season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

STARTING XIs: Leitner starts as Canaries take on Newcastle in first home game

Moritz Leitner starts for Norwich City against Newcastle, after impressing off the bench during last weekend's loss at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Points not plaudits is the currency for City

Kenny McLean is a major injury doubt for Newcastle United's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke strikes a deal with Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City's fans to deliver against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists