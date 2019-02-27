Search

Crash partially blocks Norfolk road

27 February, 2019 - 08:18
A crash partially blocked Fakenham Road in Great Ryburgh. Picture: Denise Bradley

A crash partially blocked Fakenham Road in Great Ryburgh. Picture: Denise Bradley

A crash has partially blocked a road near Fakenham.

The crash happened on Fakenham Road in Great Ryburgh at just before 6am today (Wednesday, February 27).

It happened near the junction with Westwood Lane and involved two vehicles.

Police said it did not appear anybody was seriously injured, but a recovery crew has been called to the scene to remove the vehicles.

