Crash partially blocks Norfolk road

A crash partially blocked Fakenham Road in Great Ryburgh. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A crash has partially blocked a road near Fakenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened on Fakenham Road in Great Ryburgh at just before 6am today (Wednesday, February 27).

It happened near the junction with Westwood Lane and involved two vehicles.

Police said it did not appear anybody was seriously injured, but a recovery crew has been called to the scene to remove the vehicles.

Check our live traffic map here.