Road in Norwich partially blocked after crash
PUBLISHED: 08:48 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 18 December 2019
Emergency services were called after a crash on a Norwich road.
Police were called to Constitution Hill in the north of the city at just after 6.20am today (Wednesday, December 18).
A car had crashed into a parked car and the road was partially blocked, causing queues.
Police said there were no serious injuries.
