Road in Norwich partially blocked after crash

Clement's Hill/Constitution Hill looking up at from just before the Whalebone pub. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Emergency services were called after a crash on a Norwich road.

Police were called to Constitution Hill in the north of the city at just after 6.20am today (Wednesday, December 18).

A car had crashed into a parked car and the road was partially blocked, causing queues.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

