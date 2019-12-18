Search

Advanced search

Road in Norwich partially blocked after crash

PUBLISHED: 08:48 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 18 December 2019

Clement's Hill/Constitution Hill looking up at from just before the Whalebone pub. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Clement's Hill/Constitution Hill looking up at from just before the Whalebone pub. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Emergency services were called after a crash on a Norwich road.

Police were called to Constitution Hill in the north of the city at just after 6.20am today (Wednesday, December 18).

You may also want to watch:

A car had crashed into a parked car and the road was partially blocked, causing queues.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

MORE: Check out our live traffic map

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Paralysed man whose car filled with smoke on NDR back on road thanks to Norwich garage

L:R: Ashley Self and Mark Blackwell from Norwich Budget Cars alongside Simon Kindleysides and his newly fixed car. Picture: Simon Kindleysides

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists