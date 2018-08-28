Norfolk road closed in both directions following crash
PUBLISHED: 06:42 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:04 10 December 2018
Archant
Drivers have been urged to avoid a Norfolk road which has been closed following a crash.
Emergency services were called to the B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, in the south of the county, at just before 11pm on Sunday, December 9.
Firefighters from Carrow in Norwich went to the scene and used rescue equipment to help at the scene.
The road was closed and remained shut in both directions on Monday morning.
South Norfolk police tweeted: “Full road closure in both directions - council diversions in place - highways on scene dealing - avoid the area where possible.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.