Norfolk road closed in both directions following crash

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Drivers have been urged to avoid a Norfolk road which has been closed following a crash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, in the south of the county, at just before 11pm on Sunday, December 9.

Firefighters from Carrow in Norwich went to the scene and used rescue equipment to help at the scene.

The road was closed and remained shut in both directions on Monday morning.

South Norfolk police tweeted: “Full road closure in both directions - council diversions in place - highways on scene dealing - avoid the area where possible.”