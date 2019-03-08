Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on A47

A crash has closed the A47. Pic: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A47 Acle Straight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UPDATE - road closures are now in place at the Acle and Vauxhall roundabouts — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 15, 2019

The crash, involving a motorcyclist and a van, happened about a mile away from the Vauxhall Holiday Park at just after 7.30am on Wednesday.

The air ambulance and an ambulance crew went to the scene, with the motorcyclist injured.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The road was closed in both directions, blocked at the Acle and Vauxhall roundabouts, while emergency services attended.

MORE: Three-vehicle crash partially blocks A47 on edge of Norwich

Norfolk police, who had urged drivers to avoid the area, said the road had reopened at 9.15pm.

Drivers had been facing diversions via the A146 southbound from Trowse via Thurton to the A143, then from the A143 north via Toft Banks towards Great Yarmouth to join the A12, before continuing north on that road to join the A47.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.