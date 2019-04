Road between Bungay and Halesworth reopens after crash

Emergency services were called to a crash between Halesworth and Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary. Archant

A crash has blocked a road between Bungay and Halesworth.

The road has been partially blocked both ways near Noller's Lane and Church Lane.

Police were called at 7.05am after a Nissan and Kia were in a crash.

The road has since cleared and no injuries were reported.

