City centre road blocked after crash involving two cars and motorbike

Emergency services on the scene of the accident on St Stephen's Road. Photo: Archant Archant

A busy Norwich road is blocked after a crash between two cars and a motorbike.

The collision took place this morning, January 6, in St Stephens Road, near to the old hospital, between a VW Polo, Vauxhall Insignia and a motorbike.

Police were called to the incident at 8.43am.

The East of England Ambulance Service were also called to the scene with reports of minor injuries.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured.

An eyewitness said: "I came out of my house and there was an ambulance in the middle of the road and someone in a high vis vest stopping and diverting traffic.

"As I walked past I saw someone lying in the road covered with a blanket with a few people sitting in the road comforting them while the paramedics came out of the ambulance.

"There was a bike lying a bit further up in the road and I though the person in the road probably came off that.

"It's a busy road and I hope they are okay."

