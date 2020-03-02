Search

Man injured after car crashes into tree on main road

PUBLISHED: 12:24 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 02 March 2020

A Peugeot crashed into a tree on the B1108 at Bodney, near Watton. Picture: Google Street View

A Peugeot crashed into a tree on the B1108 at Bodney, near Watton. Picture: Google Street View

A man had to be freed from his vehicle after it crashed into a tree on a main road.

Police were called at around 7.30am on Monday morning following reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B1108 at Bodney, near the junction with the A1065.

Two fire crews, from Thetford and Methwold, were sent to the scene a few minutes later and used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue a man from a red Peugeot which had crashed into a tree.

In the meantime, police closed the B1108 between the junctions with the A1065 and Smuggler's Road.

The man was thought to have sustained minor injuries and was transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care, before the B1108 was subsequently reopened.

