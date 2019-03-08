Search

Man taken to hospital after town centre crash

PUBLISHED: 08:24 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 05 November 2019

Emergency services freed a casualty from a car following an accident on Hargham Road, Attleborough. Photo: Yasmin Jones

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in a town centre

Emergency services were called to the crash on Hargham Road in Attleborough just after 5.30pm on Monday.

Fire crews from Attleborough, Wymondham and Hingham attended to assist the ambulance service, which took one man to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with minor injuries.

