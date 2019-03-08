Man taken to hospital after town centre crash
PUBLISHED: 08:24 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 05 November 2019
Archant
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in a town centre
Emergency services freed a casualty from a car following an accident on Hargham Road, Attleborough. Photo: Yasmin Jones
Emergency services were called to the crash on Hargham Road in Attleborough just after 5.30pm on Monday.
Fire crews from Attleborough, Wymondham and Hingham attended to assist the ambulance service, which took one man to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with minor injuries.
