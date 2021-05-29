News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Person cut free from vehicle following village crash

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:30 AM May 29, 2021   
Fire crews had to free a person from their vehicle after a crash on Gravel Bank in Tilney St Lawrence, near King's Lynn

Fire crews had to free a person from their vehicle after a crash on Gravel Bank in Tilney St Lawrence, near King's Lynn - Credit: Google Street View

A person had to be cut from their vehicle following a crash in a west Norfolk village. 

Emergency services were called to Gravel Bank in Tilney St Lawrence, between King's Lynn and Wisbech, at around 9.15am on Saturday (May 29) morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South to the scene of the crash, which involved a single car.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from the vehicle. 

They were subsequently left in the care of the ambulance service. 

With the scene considered safe, fire crews departed at around 10.20am. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  2. 2 Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping
  3. 3 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  1. 4 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  2. 5 Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures
  3. 6 More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown
  4. 7 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk  
  5. 8 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
  6. 9 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  7. 10 Pair charged with shoplifting banned from Norfolk
Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Residents baffled as road name changes gender

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon