Person cut free from vehicle following village crash

Published: 11:30 AM May 29, 2021

Fire crews had to free a person from their vehicle after a crash on Gravel Bank in Tilney St Lawrence, near King's Lynn - Credit: Google Street View

A person had to be cut from their vehicle following a crash in a west Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to Gravel Bank in Tilney St Lawrence, between King's Lynn and Wisbech, at around 9.15am on Saturday (May 29) morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South to the scene of the crash, which involved a single car.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from the vehicle.

They were subsequently left in the care of the ambulance service.

With the scene considered safe, fire crews departed at around 10.20am.