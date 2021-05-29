Person cut free from vehicle following village crash
Published: 11:30 AM May 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Street View
A person had to be cut from their vehicle following a crash in a west Norfolk village.
Emergency services were called to Gravel Bank in Tilney St Lawrence, between King's Lynn and Wisbech, at around 9.15am on Saturday (May 29) morning.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South to the scene of the crash, which involved a single car.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one person from the vehicle.
They were subsequently left in the care of the ambulance service.
With the scene considered safe, fire crews departed at around 10.20am.
Most Read
- 1 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
- 2 Girl,13, grabbed by man and told not to make a noise before escaping
- 3 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 4 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
- 5 Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures
- 6 More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown
- 7 Six of the best circular walks in Norfolk
- 8 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 9 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
- 10 Pair charged with shoplifting banned from Norfolk