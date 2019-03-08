Delays on A47 after two-vehicle crash on Thickthorn roundabout

Commuters face delays on the Thickthorn roundabout this morning after a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic makes it's way around Thickthorn roundabout at the junction of the A11 and the A47. Picture: Denise Bradley Traffic makes it's way around Thickthorn roundabout at the junction of the A11 and the A47. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police were called by a member of the public to the roundabout at 6.20am, to a crash between a white Mercedes van and a black Vauxhall Vectra.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile coming off the A47 westbound, and a police spokesman said one of the vehicles was blocking half of the carriageway.

She said both recovery services and an ambulance had been called, but neither had arrived yet. It is not thought there were any serious injuries.

