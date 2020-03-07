Person freed from vehicle after crash closes road near Norwich

A person has been freed from a vehicle after a crash.

Fire crews were called to Fundenhall Road, Tasburgh, near Norwich at about 8.30am today.

The B1135 has been closed in both directions to the A140 Norwich Road roundabout and Low Road while the vehicles are recovered.

A fire service spokesman said: "Appliances from Long Stratton and Wymondham attended a road traffic collision on Fundenhall Road crew manually released one person, used small gear and provided vehicle stability."

No-one is believed to be seriously injured.

