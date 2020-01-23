Two people rescued from a car in A47 crash

Two people had to be rescued from a crash on the A47 Hardwick roundabout. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The A47 has reopened after a crash closed a busy roundabout in west Norfolk.

Two people had to be rescued from a crash on the A47 Hardwick roundabout. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police, two fire crews from King's Lynn, two ambulances and an ambulance officer were called to the scene following a collision between a car and a moped on Hardwick Road in King's Lynn.

An air ambulance was also called.

A police spokesman said officers were called at 3.50pm to reports of a serious road traffic collision on Hardwick Road.

Fire crews were also called out to the incident just before 3.50pm, helping to release two people from a vehicle.

The incident is near Frankie and Benny's near the Hardwick Roundabout.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 3.45pm with reports of a collision in Hardwick Road, King's Lynn.

"We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer." The road was reopened shortly after 5.15pm.

Emergency services remain on the scene.

Emergency services remain on the scene.