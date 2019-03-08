Search

Two car crash at A140 junction

PUBLISHED: 14:38 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 10 May 2019

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A140 at the same junction where a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries just days before.

Two cars, a Fiat Panda and a Toyota Yaris, collided at the junction to Dickleburgh at 12.50pm on Friday, May 10.

Paramedics treated the occupants for minor injuries.

Fire crews from Diss and Long Stratton were called to the accident. Crews made the vehicles safe and ensured the scene of the collision was safe.

The crash blocked the northbound carriageway with queues of traffic formed in both directions. Vehicles were being diverted through the village of Dickleburgh.

The accident happened at the same junction where a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash that closed the road and involved the air ambulance on May 6.

