Crash on A47 closes one lane of traffic

A crash has closed one lane of the A47 near Blofield Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

One lane of the A47 is closed after a car crash eastbound on the A47.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Blofield between the junctions of the A1270 and A1064 at 6:16pm on Tuesday evening.

The road is expected to be running as normal between 8.30pm and 8:45pm.

More information as it comes.