One person seriously hurt as four-car crash closes A148
A collision between four cars has closed the Cromer Road in both directions.
Police were called to the A148 Cromer Road in Bodham at 7.42am on Wednesday, September 16, following reports of a crash involving four vehicles.
One person is understood to have suffered serious injuries and the ambulance service is on the scene.
