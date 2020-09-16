One person seriously hurt as four-car crash closes A148

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the Cromer Road, A148. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A collision between four cars has closed the Cromer Road in both directions.

A crash on the Cromer Road at Bodham has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Google Maps A crash on the Cromer Road at Bodham has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to the A148 Cromer Road in Bodham at 7.42am on Wednesday, September 16, following reports of a crash involving four vehicles.

One person is understood to have suffered serious injuries and the ambulance service is on the scene.

