Emergency services rush to Norwich ring road after pedestrian hit by car

Emergency services attend the scene of a crash on the junction of the A140 Boundary Road and the A1067 Drayton Road on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Emily Barker Archant

Emergency services are currently on the scene of an accident on the Norwich ring road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers and ambulance crews were called to the junction of the A140 Boundary Road and the A1067 Drayton High Road in Hellesdon at around 12.50pm, after reports of a pedestrian being knocked over by a car.

The junction, next to the Asda supermarket and close to the Sweet Briar industrial estate, is partially blocked, though traffic is currently not too heavy.

Student Emily Barker was in the car with her mother and sister when they drove past the scene at about 1.30pm.

She said: “We pulled out of our road and we were in a long queue up until the Car Shop junction, and saw someone lying on the ground on a stretcher and the car. It seemed like the driver was sat in the police car.”

It is thought that those involved have suffered only minor injuries.

While the junction is currently coping well with traffic and remains open, drivers could possibly face some delays due to the presence of emergency service personnel.

• For regular updates about traffic in Norfolk, visit our live travel map.