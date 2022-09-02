Family of Thetford man killed in Ukraine smashes fundraising target

Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford, who was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine - Credit: Mackintosh family

The family of a medic killed in Ukraine have vowed to use excess funds to help buy supplies for his fellow war zone volunteers.

Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford, volunteered his services as a medic for people fighting in the Ukraine, but was killed while helping a friend on the front line.

His family back in Norfolk have been fundraising to give him the send-off he deserves - including bringing his body back home and any funeral and burial costs.

But after the 48-year-old father-of-four's story captured the hearts of the nation, the family have been inundated with donations and have more than tripled their £4,000 goal - passing £13,000.

Craig Mackintosh, who was killed while volunteering in Ukraine - Credit: Mackintosh family

In a post on the family's Go Fund me page, his sister Lorna wrote: "As a family we would like to say a massive thank you for each and every one of you for all our support and your donations to get Craig home.

"We will be able to get Craig home and give him the true hero's send off that this wonderful man deserves.

"As a family, we have discussed [sic] all money that is left over we will be donating to the volunteers of war in Craig's name so they can get the equipment and supplies they need as this is a cause close to his heart."

Meanwhile, Turner Funerals, in Thetford, has pledged to support the family in repatriating Mr Mackintosh's body and will have staff travelling to collect him in due course.

Lydia Turner runs Turner Funerals, which has opened a new branch in Brandon - Credit: Lydia Turner

Director Lydia Turner said: "I've known the Mackintosh family for several years so as soon as they found out what had happened they turned up at our door and we were able to reassure them.

"We do have experience of arranging repatriation but because there are no planes going in or out of Ukraine we will be travelling the entire 1,700 miles by road.

"We knew Craig for quite some time and he was so unassuming about his trip - he wanted as few people to know as possible and was not doing it for any kind of glory."

Mrs Turner said that final pieces of paperwork were being arranged and that it was hoped Mr Mackintosh's body could be repatriated by mid-September.