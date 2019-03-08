Search

Crafts fair rescheduled due to high winds goes ahead on 'glorious' day

PUBLISHED: 18:28 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 01 September 2019

Mark T

A Norwich craft fair which was cancelled due to high winds was described as a "glorious" success following the rescheduled event.

The Norwich Crafts in the Garden event, which sees between 500 and 1,000 visitors each year, was at Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, August 31, from 10am-4pm.

The event was postponed from earlier in the month due to high winds.

Norwich Centenary Rotary club president Chris Rees said: "It's been a glorious day - the sun is shining.

"We had a great day with 70 craft stalls from across Norfolk and Suffolk, four local singers, a ukelele orchestra and a dance troupe.

"We were really pleased with the public support for the Craft Fair and for the Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal and have raised several thousand for charity.

"After having to move the date we were concerned we would not be able to let enough people know about it but the turnout was really positive."

