Published: 9:26 AM May 26, 2021

'Fairy guests' at the wedding scene devised by the Dereham Cake and Crafts group - Credit: Submitted

The Dereham Cake and Crafts group have prepared a “fairy wedding” diorama which will be displayed in the town over the half-term holiday.

The display will be found in the front window of Bright and Beautiful Flowers on Wellington Road, with items available to keep afterwards, so long as those interested make a donation to the Big C cancer charity.

The 'fairy house' for the charity display created by the Dereham Cakes and Crafts group. - Credit: Submitted

“It’s a fairy wedding, we’ve got a fairy vicar, a fairy bride and a fairy groom, alongside a fairy house,” said crafter Lorraine Woodrow.

Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Anyone who wants to keep the items when the display finishes can enter the shop and give their contact details, making a donation to the charity while they do that. Craft items will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

The 'ferry vicar' devised by the Dereham Cakes and Crafts group for their charity display. - Credit: Submitted

The window will be set up on Thursday, May 27 for the town to see on Friday, May 28.