Amazing 'fairy wedding' window display to raise charity cash
- Credit: Submitted
The Dereham Cake and Crafts group have prepared a “fairy wedding” diorama which will be displayed in the town over the half-term holiday.
The display will be found in the front window of Bright and Beautiful Flowers on Wellington Road, with items available to keep afterwards, so long as those interested make a donation to the Big C cancer charity.
“It’s a fairy wedding, we’ve got a fairy vicar, a fairy bride and a fairy groom, alongside a fairy house,” said crafter Lorraine Woodrow.
Anyone who wants to keep the items when the display finishes can enter the shop and give their contact details, making a donation to the charity while they do that. Craft items will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
The window will be set up on Thursday, May 27 for the town to see on Friday, May 28.