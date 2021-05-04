'The comeback we deserve' - Hairdresser overwhelmed by support

Published: 4:52 PM May 4, 2021

The owner of a west Norfolk hairdressers is once again happy to be behind the chair following a positive reopening with new business changes.

Sherilyn Bone, owner of Crafts Hairdressers in Downham Market, opened her doors on April 12 after a "rollercoaster of a year."

The Bridge Street salon, which was previously called Shez Hair Professional, has made new "positive changes" which includes specialising in hair extensions and colour.

The owner said: "Having spare time on my hands throughout lockdown gave me time to think about the core of the business and how to drive it forward after such a sporadic year of trading.

"Craft hairdressers was already in the name but it defines us more as a team because that’s exactly what we are, we strive to gain knowledge and to keep ahead of emerging trends in hair, beauty and fashion.

"I guess after two years I felt I’d outgrown having my name on the window and I want the salon to be about the people who represent it and they are doing a fine job."

The business welcomed two new members to the team - Hollie Day and Thia Kirby, and Ms Bone said it was an understatement to say they were busy following some "serious transformations."

She said: "I have been overwhelmed by the support of the existing clients and everyday we are receiving enquiries from new clientele, it’s just been phenomenal."

Her sister Kira Davies, who runs KXD Body Piercing and HD Brows inside the salon, has been equally as busy and is adding more treatments including brow sculpt and body waxing to the list.

Ms Bone said: "From April 12 we really saw the town come alive from our big window, it really was a wonderful sight.

"The general public are happy to be out and about again getting bits from the local market and waiting for haircuts outside the barbers, people stopping for a chit chat but still being cautious as we should be.

"It certainly has been the comeback we deserve."

She thanked the community for their support and her team.



