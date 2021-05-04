News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'The comeback we deserve' - Hairdresser overwhelmed by support

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:52 PM May 4, 2021   
Sherilyn Bone, owner and manager of Shez Hair Professional in Downham Market has offered her top tips on keeping your...

Sherilyn Bone, owner of Craft hairdressers in Downham Market. - Credit: Sherilyn Bone

The owner of a west Norfolk hairdressers is once again happy to be behind the chair following a positive reopening with new business changes.

Sherilyn Bone, owner of Crafts Hairdressers in Downham Market, opened her doors on April 12 after a "rollercoaster of a year."

The Bridge Street salon, which was previously called Shez Hair Professional, has made new "positive changes" which includes specialising in hair extensions and colour.

The owner said: "Having spare time on my hands throughout lockdown gave me time to think about the core of the business and how to drive it forward after such a sporadic year of trading.

"Craft hairdressers was already in the name but it defines us more as a team because that’s exactly what we are, we strive to gain knowledge and to keep ahead of emerging trends in hair, beauty and fashion. 

You may also want to watch:

"I guess after two years I felt I’d outgrown having my name on the window and I want the salon to be about the people who represent it and they are doing a fine job."

The business welcomed two new members to the team - Hollie Day and Thia Kirby, and Ms Bone said it was an understatement to say they were busy following some "serious transformations."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless
  2. 2 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
  3. 3 Trees down and power cuts as winds batter Norfolk
  1. 4 Power cuts affect hundreds of homes as high winds hit Norfolk
  2. 5 A47 closed after HGV overturns in crash with car
  3. 6 Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village
  4. 7 Man dies after being found unresponsive in car at retail park
  5. 8 School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case
  6. 9 Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction
  7. 10 Red kite battles with peregrine falcon above Norwich Cathedral

She said: "I have been overwhelmed by the support of the existing clients and everyday we are receiving enquiries from new clientele, it’s just been phenomenal."

Her sister Kira Davies, who runs KXD Body Piercing and HD Brows inside the salon, has been equally as busy and is adding more treatments including brow sculpt and body waxing to the list.

Ms Bone said: "From April 12 we really saw the town come alive from our big window, it really was a wonderful sight.

"The general public are happy to be out and about again getting bits from the local market and waiting for haircuts outside the barbers, people stopping for a chit chat but still being cautious as we should be.

"It certainly has been the comeback we deserve."

She thanked the community for their support and her team.


Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Dash cam footage of white van on A140

Video

WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bungalow, Docking Road, near Burnham Market, Norfolk

Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus